Mina Price Down 35.7% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 35.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $540.47 million and approximately $42.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037011 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.81 or 1.99110989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 502,204,377 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

