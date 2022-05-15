Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Short Interest Down 58.1% in April

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOA. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,503,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $8,892,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,483,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $7,311,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,250,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 50,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

