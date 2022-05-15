Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $338,345.33

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $338,345.33 and approximately $88,291.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $46.99 or 0.00156404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 85.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 7,200 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

