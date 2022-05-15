Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Market Cap Achieves $7.31 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00021161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $12,260.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00506506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037570 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,786.19 or 1.91323670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

