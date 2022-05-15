Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Cap of $8.70 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00025912 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 55.8% against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $22,215.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00530347 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00037144 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,061.97 or 2.01155409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

