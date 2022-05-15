Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,590.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 76.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $24.70 or 0.00082346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $522,927.26 and approximately $6,590.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00526940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00037284 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.15 or 1.99403318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 21,169 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

