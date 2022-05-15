Mizuho Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $21.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.01. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 128.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.