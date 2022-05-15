Mizuho Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.