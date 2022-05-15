Mizuho Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $180.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

