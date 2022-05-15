Mizuho Raises Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $78.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.