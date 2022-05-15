MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.56.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after buying an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 469,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,111. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

