Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after buying an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 569.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,303.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 101,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $139.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

