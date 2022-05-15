Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Issues Earnings Results

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 99.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

