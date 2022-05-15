Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.64) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($15.45).
UTG opened at GBX 1,046 ($12.90) on Wednesday. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.41). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The stock has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21.
In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.92), for a total transaction of £2,478.12 ($3,055.26). Also, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,097.60).
Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.