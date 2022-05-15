mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.23 million and approximately $158,953.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.01 or 0.99823114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00035398 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

