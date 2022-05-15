Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $248.80 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $251.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day moving average is $195.82. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $3.07. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,300,215.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,714. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,100,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

