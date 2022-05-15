Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $883.74

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.74 ($10.90) and traded as low as GBX 846 ($10.43). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 856 ($10.55), with a volume of 115,703 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 868.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 883.74. The firm has a market cap of £998.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Neil Rogan bought 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($10.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,441.25 ($11,640.06).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

