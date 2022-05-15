Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $33,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

