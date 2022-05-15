Mysterium (MYST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Mysterium (MYST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $6,897.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

