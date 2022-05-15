Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.22 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $142.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

