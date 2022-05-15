Namecoin Price Tops $2.10 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00007072 BTC on major exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $30.99 million and approximately $7,893.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,736.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00696121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00176462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

