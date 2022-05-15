Nash Exchange Market Capitalization Hits $72.56 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (NEX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

