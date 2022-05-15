National Bank Financial Cuts goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$155.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHMEF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $81.39 on Thursday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.