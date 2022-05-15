Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Natural Health Trends (Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.