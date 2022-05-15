Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE NVGS opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $983.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $107.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

