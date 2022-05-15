NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

