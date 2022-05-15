Nestree Trading Down 1.5% This Week (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $59.02 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.20 or 1.00002962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

