NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

