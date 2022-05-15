Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nevro were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $47.35 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

