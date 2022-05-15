New BitShares (NBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $1.01 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00521591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00036763 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,272.29 or 1.92732479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

