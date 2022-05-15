New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NGD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.26. 4,678,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 154,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,293,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 107,492 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 3,917,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

