New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.37)-$(0.31) EPS.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $244,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

