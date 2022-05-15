New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.38)-$(0.35) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.53 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In other New Relic news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in New Relic by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

