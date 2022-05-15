New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,528,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

