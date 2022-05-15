Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.62

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and traded as low as $16.61. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 85,634 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

