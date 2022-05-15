NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $86.81

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 86.81 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 89.98 ($1.11). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 89.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 669,586 shares traded.

NRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £276.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.81.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($36,788.19).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

