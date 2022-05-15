Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $172.12 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

