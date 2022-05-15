NFTX (NFTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.10 Million

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for $51.32 or 0.00171885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $21.10 million and $18,191.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.96 or 0.99974776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00105144 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,170 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.