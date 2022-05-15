NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NICE by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

