NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.14.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NICE by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
