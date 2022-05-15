Nigel Hunton Purchases 5,000 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) CEO Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nigel Hunton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Nigel Hunton bought 5,000 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $24,250.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Nigel Hunton acquired 10,000 shares of Intevac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Intevac during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

