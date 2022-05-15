NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $139.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

