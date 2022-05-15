Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $13.23 million and approximately $424,360.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,736.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.75 or 0.06788745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00225789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.00 or 0.00696121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00517600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00069593 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004521 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,896,670,414 coins and its circulating supply is 9,329,670,414 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

