Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,622 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NIO were worth $72,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $14.31 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

