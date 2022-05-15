Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Increased to Buy at AlphaValue

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242,267 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.