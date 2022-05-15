Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after acquiring an additional 297,891 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.