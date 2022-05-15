Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NMR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $5.65.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.
