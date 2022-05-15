Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,024,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,738 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,608,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3,518.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 560,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. 6,598,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,843,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

