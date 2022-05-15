Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $273.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.50. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

