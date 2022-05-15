Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,768,000 after acquiring an additional 135,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,272,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,563,000 after acquiring an additional 241,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

