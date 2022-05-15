Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

