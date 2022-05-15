Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.87.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.